Hit song 'Jedha Nasha' gets a remake with Ayushman Khurana and Nora Fatehi; fans say 'Firse watt laga denge'

Ayushman Khurana and Nora Fatehi will be seen together for a song in 'The Action Hero'

The popular Punjabi song 'Jedha Nasha' is getting a remake featuring the charming actor Ayushman Khurana and the dancing diva Nora Fatehi. Ayushman took to his Instagram handle to share the announcement, he shared the poster of the song and caption it, "Get ready to fire the dance floor once again with #JehdaNasha, with a sizzling twist!". The song Jedha Nasha is a much-loved Sufi song originally sung by Amar Jalal and Faridkot and has 26 million views on YouTube and is a big hit among music lovers. After the news was shared, fans seemed very furious as they don't want the melodious song to be ruined.

Many are not looking forward to it getting remade. One of the users commented, “Fir kisi ache song ki waat laga denge ...t series walo ko koi kaam hi nhi h (they'll ruin another good song. T-series has no other job)". “Already crying in advance for spoiling such a beautiful melody," commented another person. Another comment read, “Don’t spoil it, infact Indian cinema I can consider no originality in songs. Ayushman sir we need #andhadhun kind of songs.”

In the poster, Ayushmann wore a white formal suit and Nora wore a stylish glittery silver dress. She accessorised her look with matching earrings and heels. She gave a pose while keeping her one hand on her waist. Ayushmann stood with Nora and kept his one hand inside his pants' pocket while posing for the camera. Nora also shared the similar poster via Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to get your mind BLOWN! If the poster is this (fire emoji) you can only imagine what the song is like! #JehdaNasha song out soon!”

The song will be featured in Ayushman's upcoming movie, 'An Action Hero'. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously worked as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and 'Zero'. Neeraj Yadav has written the screenplay. The trailer of the movie was released on November 11. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat along with Ayushmann.

