Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan shares first look of her new music video Bedard; song to release on THIS date

Actress Hina Khan on Monday dropped the first look of her upcoming music video, Bedard. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of her new song along with the release date of the song, April 16 2021. She wrote, "#Bedard out on 16th April on @pocketfmindia @stebinben. Pocket FM Presents its first music video “BEDARD”. Releasing on 16th April exclusively on Pocket FM! Based on the hit audio show on the app- Ye Rishta Kaisa Hai."

In the poster, the actress can be seen in a Rajasthani wedding attire along with the singer Stebin Ben. Bedard is sung by Stebin Ben and the lyrics of the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Helmed by Deepak Chaudhary, the song has been presented by Pocket FM India.

Hina's fans, followers and friends from the industry showered their love on her post. Vikaas Kalantri commented, "Killer sher khan looking forward." Stebin Ben wrote, "Finally it’s coming."

This is not the first time, Hina Khan has also a part of several music videos like Raanjhana co-starring Priyank Sharma and Humko Tum Mil Gaye alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Hina Khan who was last seen in the role of Komolika in Kausautii Zidagii Kay will also be seen in the second season of web series Damaged 2. The web series featuring Hina and Adhyayan Suman will be streamed on OTT platform Hungama Play.