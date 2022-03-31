Heropanti 2 song Jalwanuma teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's melodious track to heal broken hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/TIGER SHROFF Heropanti 2 song Jalwanuma teaser out

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' has been much in talks ever since the release of the trailer of the film. Apart from Tiger Shroff's daredevil action scenes and Tiger-Tara's chemistry, Nawazzuddin Siddiqui's villain character 'Laila' is also attracting a lot of praise from the audience. And now, after giving a chartbuster song 'DaFa Kar' the makers launched the teaser of its next song 'Jalwanuma' on Thursday (March 31). Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared the first glimpse of the show. He wrote, "Jalwanuma, healing broken hearts with its melodious tunes. Song Out Tomorrow."

Take a look:

After looking at the teaser, it is visible that the song is going to introduce the sizzling chemistry of Tiger and Tara to the audience and will be a go-to heartbreak song as it speaks the language of an aching heart in a pleasant Sufi melody. The song is composed by A. R. Rahman in the beautiful voice of Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali.

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger's Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014. Recently, the actor also revealed the film's trailer. He captioned the post, "Babloo dhundne se nahi... Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2 Directed by @khan_ahmedasas Trailer out Now."

'Heropanti 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Directed by Ahmad Khan, the film will have Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on 29 April 2022.

