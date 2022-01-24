Happy Republic Day 2022: Vande Mataram to Rang De Basanti, Bollywood patriotic songs to amp up your spirits

Highlights
- Republic Day marks celebration of the Constitution of India that came into effect in the year 1950
- Mark your 73rd Republic Day celebration with Bollywood's top ten patriotic songs
Republic Day 2022: It's that time of the year when the citizens of our country soak themselves in the feeling of patriotism. Celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas marks the celebration of the Constitution of India that came into effect as a governing document of India in the year 1950. Everyone has their way of celebrating this day but the major celebrations take place at the Rajpath, New Delhi where ceremonious parades are organized. Be it Republic Day or Independence Day, a flame of patriotism is raised amongst us and we feel nostalgic and complementing such silent emotions of loyalty with the country are our Bollywood patriotic songs. Indian cinema has offered us various songs that mutually bind us to ‘being Indian.'
Mark your 73rd Republic Day celebration with Bollywood's top ten patriotic songs. Listen to them and feel proud to be an Indian!
1. Vande Mataram
Movie: Anandmath (1952)
Music: Hemant Kumar and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
Lyrics: Jayadeva
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar
2. Mere desh ki dharti
Movie: Upkar (1967)
Music: Kalayanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Prem Dhawan, Qamar, Indeevar & Gulshan Bawra
Singers: Mahendra Kapoor
3. Chak de India
Movie: Chak De India (2007)
Music: Salim-Sulaiman
Lyrics: Salim-Sulaiman
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant
4. Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai
Movie: Roja (1992)
Music: A.R.Rahman
Lyrics: P.K.Mishra
Singer: Hariharan and Chorus
5. Ae Watan
Movie: Raazi, 2018
Singer: Arijit Singh
Composer: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
6. Rang De Basanti
Movie: Rang De Basanti, 2006
Composer: AR Rahman
Singer: Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra
7. Teri Mitti
Movie: Kesari, 2019
Singer: B Praak
Composer: Arko Pravo Mukherjee
8. Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe
Movie: Lakshya, 2004
Singer: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash
Composer - Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Lyricists - Javed Akhtar
9. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera
Movie: Swades, 2004
Singer: A. R. Rahman
Composer: A. R. Rahman
