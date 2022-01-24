Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Happy Republic Day 2022: Vande Mataram to Rang De Basanti, Bollywood patriotic songs to amp up your spirits

Republic Day 2022: It's that time of the year when the citizens of our country soak themselves in the feeling of patriotism. Celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas marks the celebration of the Constitution of India that came into effect as a governing document of India in the year 1950. Everyone has their way of celebrating this day but the major celebrations take place at the Rajpath, New Delhi where ceremonious parades are organized. Be it Republic Day or Independence Day, a flame of patriotism is raised amongst us and we feel nostalgic and complementing such silent emotions of loyalty with the country are our Bollywood patriotic songs. Indian cinema has offered us various songs that mutually bind us to ‘being Indian.'

Mark your 73rd Republic Day celebration with Bollywood's top ten patriotic songs. Listen to them and feel proud to be an Indian!

1. Vande Mataram

Movie: Anandmath (1952)

Music: Hemant Kumar and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

Lyrics: Jayadeva

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar

2. Mere desh ki dharti

Movie: Upkar (1967)

Music: Kalayanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Prem Dhawan, Qamar, Indeevar & Gulshan Bawra

Singers: Mahendra Kapoor

3. Chak de India

Movie: Chak De India (2007)

Music: Salim-Sulaiman

Lyrics: Salim-Sulaiman

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant

4. Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai

Movie: Roja (1992)

Music: A.R.Rahman

Lyrics: P.K.Mishra

Singer: Hariharan and Chorus

5. Ae Watan

Movie: Raazi, 2018

Singer: Arijit Singh

Composer: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

6. Rang De Basanti

Movie: Rang De Basanti, 2006

Composer: AR Rahman

Singer: Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra

7. Teri Mitti

Movie: Kesari, 2019

Singer: B Praak

Composer: Arko Pravo Mukherjee

8. Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Movie: Lakshya, 2004

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash

Composer - Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Lyricists - Javed Akhtar

9. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

Movie: Swades, 2004

Singer: A. R. Rahman

Composer: A. R. Rahman

