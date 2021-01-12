Happy Lohri 2021: Popular Bollywood & Punjabi songs your playlist needs

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Lohri 2021

Just a few hours left! The first festival of the year 2021, Lohri is almost here. The auspicious festival is observed on January 13 every year to mark the end of the winter solstice and is linked to the Rabi crop harvestation. The preparations for the festival have started in the full swing in northern India. Lohri is mainly observed in Punjab and Haryana but is celebrated with great zeal and fervour throughout the country.

The festival of Lohri is celebrated in the evening. Peanuts, jaggery, popcorn, sesame and gajak are enjoyed on this festival. On this day people light a holy bonfire and sing-dance around it with friends and family. They put peanuts, gajak, popcorn, sesame and maize in the bonfire and revolve around it and pray to God for a bumper harvest. But with COVID norms, it will definitely be difficult for people to gather together.

Meanwhile, dhol nagaras are played and we see people dressed up in beautiful attires. Not only this but children sing various songs and collect money from elders, while women sing 'Sunder mundriye hoye' while they go around the bonfire. So as the festival arrived, Here is a list of Lohri songs that you can add to your playlist to mark the celebrations.

1- Lohri Song, Veer Zaara

2-Charha De Rang, Yamla Pagla Deewana

3-Lohri song by Harbhajan Mann

4-Lohri Yaaran Di by Money Aujla

5-Beli Apne Di Lodi

6- Lohri song,Tappe by Raj Ghuman