Happy Diwali 2021: Morni Banke, Aaj Ki Party to Galla Goodiyaan, Bollywood songs to up your festive spirit

Happy Diwali 2021: The festival of lights is one of the biggest festivals in India. This year it will be celebrated on November 4. Diwali, also known as Deepawali is celebrated during the Amavasya of the Kartik month. It marks the victory of Lord Rama over evil as he defeated demon Ravana and returned to his homeland Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile. While cleaning and decoration of houses are in full swing, the festivities start with extending greetings, sweets and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. But the festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, doesn't wrap up without dance and music. Here are some Bollywood track which fits your festive mood.

Morni Banke

Aaj Ki Party

Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Ji Gharwali

Maahi Ve

Gallan Goodiyaan

Happy Diwali with Deep Diwali Ke Jhuthe

London Thumakda

Kala Chashma