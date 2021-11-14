Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Happy Children's Day 2021: Taare Zameen Par to Lakdi Ki Kathi, celebrate with THESE Bollywood songs

Each year, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14, on the birthday of India’s First Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India the day is celebrated as Bal Diwas with great joy and fervour. This day is reminder for all of us to re-live our carefree childhood days and go down the memory lane. Revisit the time when life was much simpler and recall your fond memories. Along with this ensure to spread love and joy into the life of the children around you. For all those who are away from their children on this day, why not make it a little special by wishing them in a unique style. This year celebrate the true spirit of the day with these fun-filled Bollywood songs.

Bum Bum Bole

Ek Jindari

Padhoge Likhoge

Hum To Hain Aandhi

O Pappad Wale Panga na le

Taare Zameen Par

Apna Har Din Aise Jiyo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKmDt5H5Z9w

Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke Na Koi Aankh Dikhana Re

Hum Bhi Agar Bachche Hote

Chanda Chamke

Lakdi Ki Kaathi

Nanhe Munne Bachche