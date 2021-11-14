Happy Children's Day 2021: Taare Zameen Par to Lakdi Ki Kathi, celebrate with THESE Bollywood songs

Each year, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14, on the birthday of India’s First Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India the day is celebrated as Bal Diwas with great joy and fervour. This day is reminder for all of us to re-live our carefree childhood days and go down the memory lane. Revisit the time when life was much simpler and recall your fond memories. Along with this ensure to spread love and joy into the life of the children around you. For all those who are away from their children on this day, why not make it a little special by wishing them in a unique style. This year celebrate the true spirit of the day with these fun-filled Bollywood songs.
Bum Bum Bole
Ek Jindari
Padhoge Likhoge
Hum To Hain Aandhi
O Pappad Wale Panga na le
Taare Zameen Par
Apna Har Din Aise Jiyo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKmDt5H5Z9w
Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke Na Koi Aankh Dikhana Re
Hum Bhi Agar Bachche Hote
Chanda Chamke
Lakdi Ki Kaathi
Nanhe Munne Bachche