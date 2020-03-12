Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: 8 Best songs of the Bollywood playback singer that left us in awe

Being a 90's kid has its perk when it comes to living the best of everything. What can make nostalgia sweeter than the melodious tunes of Shreya Ghoshal's voice barging into our daily lives/ to this day? The singer started her journey/ career in the 2000s at the age of 16 by winning the children's special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma contest, which was hosted by a now-famous singer Sonu Nigam. She made her debut in Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who offered her to be the lead voice of Paro.

As she turns 36 today, let us celebrate her top 8 songs

1) Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai

This was one of the most sensuous songs from the movie Jism which enjoys a special place in the playlist of every couple of that time.

2) Pal Pal Har Pal

The teenager in me can never forget those sweet girly moments of childhood crushes when i used to tune to this song with the addition of Munna Bhai's comedy.

3) Bairi Piya

How can I ever really describe a debut song which made her win eight awards including Filmfare and National award in one year? The melancholy of her voice gave depth to the theme of the movie Devdas.

4) Dola Re Dola

A song that could match the grandness of this majestic piece is yet to be made.

5) Yeh Ishq Hai

'Haan Hai Koi To Wajah, Jo Jeena Ka Maza Yu Aane Laga', Gosh i really can't tune this song with a straight face, it's THAT funky.

6) Sun Raha hai

Just incase this song needed any assurance, the whole nation heard the beauty of her voice.

7) Raabta

Okay, honestly this song made 'looping' famous, it was like the background music of every lover's life in 2012 with movie Agent Vinod.

8) Deewani Mastani

'Kehte Hai Yeh Dewaani Mastaani Ho Gayi', I guess anything i could possibly write about the song is in its lyrics itself. If Mastani couldn't sweep Bajirao before, this definitely made a done deal. Even the west couldn't agree more on how cinematic this beauty is.

Looking back at times i realize, every song of her was like an entry to another level of fame even for the actors playing the part.