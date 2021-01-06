Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AR_RAHMAN_WORLD_ Happy Birthday AR Rehman: Don't miss these 5 soulful hindi tracks of music maestro

AR Rahman, the only musician from India to win an Oscar Award, is celebrating his 54th birthday on Wednesday. Rahman is known for his fusion of Indian classical music with world music. Born as Dileep Kumar in 1967 in Chennai, the music maestro has had quite a tumultuous journey in life. He had a difficult childhood, as his father died when he was very young. Due to his hard work and passion, AR Rehman made it big in the industry. As the music maestro turns a year older let's celebrate by tuning into his most remarkable Hindi songs:

Tere Bina

Sung by Rahman, Chinmaya, Murtuza Khan and Qadir Khan, this romantic track from Mani Ratnam's Guru featuring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most loved romantic song made in the history of the Indian music industry.

Nadaan Parinday Ghar Aaja

Nadaan Parindey beautifully penned by Irshad Kamil, sung by Mohit Chauhan, and composed by Rahman takes you on an ethereal journey. Featured in Imtiaz Ali's musical drama Rockstar, it is a soulful track that is popular among youth.

O Hum Dum Suniyo Re

O Hum Dum Suniyo Re from Saathiya was a fruit of collaboration between two great musicians, Gulzar and AR Rahman. The song featured in 2002 movie, Saathiya.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Agar Tum Sath ho is one of the most iconic romantic songs of today's time. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, this AR Rahman composition defines the emotion of love in the purest form.

Patakha Guddi

AR Rehman is known for his fusion music, and Patakha Guddi starring Alia Bhatt is one of the finest amalgamations of folk lyrics and beats with a modern touch to it. The song is sung by the Nooran sisters and composed by Rahman.

We wish legendry AR Rehman a very Happy Birthday!