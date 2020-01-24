Hacked song Ab Na Phir Se Out: Hina Khan drinks her heart out to forget the pain of love

There was no looking back for Hina Khan after she stepped into the TV industry through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She went on to be part of shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 11 and not only this, she even became the first Television to grace the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress is on cloud nine these days as she is going to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's thriller film Hacked. The trailer of the film dropped a few days back and surprisingly it gained an amazing response from her fans and soon hashtag #HackedTrailerRocks started trending on microblogging website Twitter. Adding more to the excitement of the fans, the makers have now shared the first song of the film titled 'Ab Na Phir Se.'

The song happens to be a romantic and emotional ballad and features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra in the scene. It has been composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir and sung by ace singer Yasser Desai. The song features the actress showing the pain which comes along with love. Hina shared the song on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Before your life is #Hacked, there comes a moment when your heart is Hacked!"

ALSO READ: Supermodel of the Year: Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut’s photoshoot is every bit steamy

Watch the song here:

The trailer of the film got more than four million views in just over a day. The film promises to be an interesting tale and touches the subject of cybersecurity and online privacy. Talking about the response, Hina said, "The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with houseful bookings. I truly feel grateful."

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar hints at getting married to Aditya Narayan. Here's what their combined net worth will be

Talking about the film, Bhatt said, "'Hacked' is a story of real life horror. The kind that we are all victims of. It's relevant and current. I am glad that we have been able to connect to the frequency of the viewers."

Hacked will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Has Mahesh Bhatt finalized Asim Riaz opposite Sunny Leone in his next?

Watch Hacked trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries