Haathi Mere Saathi: New song Ae Hawa featuring Rana Daggubati will melt your heart; Watch

Haathi Mere Saathi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers of Rana Daggubati starrer treated fans with a surprise as they dropped a heart-touching song, Ae Hawa on Tuesday. The song which features Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain portrays the heart-wrenching story of the struggles between man and the wild taking a tragic turn, putting the elephants in a traumatic phase. It gives a glimpse of one man's struggle to save the forest and its animals The song is sure to give you goosebumps. Ae Hawa is composed by Shantanu Moitra.

Watch the song here:

The team had to travel six hours from Kochi airport to reach the town that was close to a forest where the shoot had been planned. Once they reached there, they had to undertake an uphill off-road journey, till they reached the location.

The team was travelling by forest jeeps. Also, since they could only shoot till 5pm, the schedule had to start as early as 5am.

"We shot in some of the toughest locations -- two to three dense forests in Kerala. The forest near Shanthanpara where we first shot had been destroyed by floods. So, we had to relocate our shoot location to another forest. Getting to those locations was a challenge," says Rana.

However, the actor adds that it was a "thrilling experience" to shoot in these locations.

"Apart from the challenging locations, shooting with 30-plus elephants in three different languages was a thrilling experience," he says.

The film was originally expected to hit screens in April last year but was postponed due to the lockdown. The film has been directed by Prabhu Solomon and will be releasing in 3 languages. It's titled Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. The pan-India multi-lingual film will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021.

- with IANs inputs