Gulzar Birthday Special: Five love songs of the legendary lyricist that are pure masterpieces

Gulzar Saab, the iconic Bollywood lyricist and poet, turned 86 today. The maestro, born as Sampooran Singh Kalra, is popular by his professional name Gulzar. He has been one of the main reasons that Bollywood songs are popular worldwide and have achieved a greater status. There is absolutely no one who can weave magic with his words as Gulzar does. His films as well as the songs have been irresistible for the viewers for many years now. From 'Mera Kuch Saaman’ to sad songs like 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa' or 'Katra Katra Milati ..' and 'Chitha Kahani Se', Gulzar has always managed to touch the hearts of the listeners with his hauntingly beautiful lyrics.
On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s go down memory lane and look at some of Gulzar's hit Bollywood love songs that make everyone transcend into another world listening to them.
Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai
Mera Kuch Samaan
Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi
Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na
Do Deewane Shehar Mein
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page