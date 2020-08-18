Image Source : TWITTER/@SHEELA__SINGH Gulzar Birthday Special: Five love songs of the legendary lyricist that are pure masterpieces

Gulzar Saab, the iconic Bollywood lyricist and poet, turned 86 today. The maestro, born as Sampooran Singh Kalra, is popular by his professional name Gulzar. He has been one of the main reasons that Bollywood songs are popular worldwide and have achieved a greater status. There is absolutely no one who can weave magic with his words as Gulzar does. His films as well as the songs have been irresistible for the viewers for many years now. From 'Mera Kuch Saaman’ to sad songs like 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa' or 'Katra Katra Milati ..' and 'Chitha Kahani Se', Gulzar has always managed to touch the hearts of the listeners with his hauntingly beautiful lyrics.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s go down memory lane and look at some of Gulzar's hit Bollywood love songs that make everyone transcend into another world listening to them.

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai

Mera Kuch Samaan

Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

Do Deewane Shehar Mein

