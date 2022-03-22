Gully Boy rapper MC TodFod passes away at 24, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourn his death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TODFOD_ Rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC TodFod has died

Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the death of Dharmesh Parmar aka rapper MC TodFod. He passed away at the young age of 24. His real name was Dharmesh Parmar and was very popular in Mumbai's underground rap circuit. He was part of the group Swadesi. His last rites were performed at his residence in Naigaon, Mumbai on March 21.

As per Rolling Stones India, TodFod's songs had the underlying theme of standing up against 'corrupt institutions'. His tracks also stood for environmental and human rights. His most recent track was released on March 8. It is titled Truth and Bass. TodFod's track The Warli Revolt, for which they collaborated with Adivasi activist Prakash Bhoir, stood up against the cutting of trees in the Aarey forest in Mumbai.

TodFod also featured in Vice India documentary Kya Bolta Bantai in 2018 which was about Gully Rap scene in Mumbai. "Gully rap is what I do. And I'm going to keep doing gully rap. But I'm going to do a lot with it," he says in a clipping shared by the studio mourning TodFod's passing.

Meanwhile, Swadesi, the collective of which TodFod was a part also mourned his passing by sharing a clip from his last stage performance. "It was with this night that @todfod_ performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music (sic)," the Instagram handle of Swadesi read.

TodFod also featured in the song India 91 in Gully Boy (2019). Ranveer shared a picture of the bereaved and posted a heartbreak emoji. Siddhant also wrote, "RIP Bhai."

