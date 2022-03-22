Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod dies at 24: All about Dharmesh Parmar's life, popular songs & journey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TODFOD_ MC Tod Fod

It came as a shocker when news flashes reported rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar's death. He passed away on March 21 at the age of 24. The rapper to known to sing 'India 91' for Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Gully Boy'. The actors took to social media to mourn the tragic and untimely demise. Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to offer her condolences on the departure of MC Tod Fod. She uploaded a picture of him from the archives and wrote in the caption, "You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai #mctodfod @todfod. Here's all you need to know about Gujarati rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar.

Who is MC Tod Fod and what is his real name?

MC Tod Fod's real name is Dharmesh Parmar. The artiste was associated with Mumbai's multilingual hip-hop group, 'Swadesi'. He was a Gujarati rapper based in Mumbai.

Why MC Tod Fod is famous?

While MC Tod Fod was a YouTube sensation, he shot to mainstream fame after he had lent his voice to the song 'India 91' from the Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Gully Boy' which starred Ranveer Singh in the eponymous role.

MC Tod Fod's famous songs

Rapper MC Tod Fod is known for a number of singles, including 'Plandemic'. 'Truth and Bass' was his most recent song that was released on March 8. Being a part of group Swadeshi, Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas. His other popular songs are, The Worli Revolt, Sau Takka Sach, Chetavanni, Mahamaari, Kaali Yug and Salaam among others.

MC Tod Fod's cause of death

The cause of MC Tod Fod's death has not been revealed. As per reports, a probe into the case has begun and the police officials are looking into it.