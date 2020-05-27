Image Source : YOUTUBE Gulabo Sitabo song Jootam Phenk out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan will make your feet tap

The Rising Sun Films and Kinoworks presents an upbeat tune from Gulabo Sitabo, that excellently portrays the relation between our much-awaited squabbling Jodi of Mirza and Baankey played by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the film 'Gulabo Sitabo.' Composed by Abhishek Arora and written by Puneet Sharma, this astounding first track 'Jootam Phenk' is sung by Piyush Mishra.

Speaking of returning as a music composer with director Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Arora said, “It is always a pleasure to be working alongside a remarkable filmmaker like Shoojit Sircar. This is our third movie together after Vicky Donor and October; and I am in awe of his immense talent and dedication towards his craft. Working with Shoojit da is always a wonderful experience and his ability to effortlessly weave the music to the script is truly brilliant."

"Incredibly sung by the versatile artist Piyush Mishra, Jootam Phenk is a light-hearted fun song that perfectly captures the essence of Gulabo Sitabo. Our hope was to bring the theatrical nuances and poise required to enrich the song and with an expressive and highly textured voice such as his, Piyush has done complete justice to this quirky ode to the banter between Mirza and Baankey.”



Piyush Mishra quips, “Jootam Phenk is a phenomenal song that beautifully captures the quirks of Mirza and Baankey. The composer Abhishek Arora and director Shoojit Sircar put forth immense faith in me to add a certain sense of drama to Puneet Sharma’s fantastic lyrics to create this refreshingly fun track. They had the foresight that this would elevate the music to a performance rather than just a mere song, speaks volumes in itself of the staggering conviction with which it is created. It was a truly incredible to be a part of this project and I hope the audiences will love it equally.”

The much-anticipated movie featuring the bickering duo, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Amitabh Bachchan Gulabo Sitabo is gearing up for a global release on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Here:

