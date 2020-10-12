Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICKY KEJ Grammy winner Ricky Kej collaborates with Indian artistes on song by refugees

Grammy Award winner musician Ricky Kej collaborates with several singers and composers to come up with a song about refugees. Musicians working with Kej on the project include Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan and Aditya Narayan. Titled "Shine Your Light: Song by Refugees", the track has been mentored and composed by Kej, and performed in four different languages -- English, Dari, Farsi, and Pashto -- by 24 young refugee musicians in India.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) India and Kej have trained and mentored the refugee musicians to give them an opportunity to showcase their talent with the upcoming song.

The song will be out on October 14.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Kej wrote on Instagram: "Super excited about this!! Releasing worldwide on Oct 14th. Over the last few months I mentored and collaborated with 24 youth refugees who were fantastic musicians. Together we created a song about hope and love and it's time to share it with the world. Need your love and support."

