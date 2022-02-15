Grammy Week schedule: When and where to watch, Joni Mitchell to be honoured | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Grammy Week schedule unveiled

The official schedule for the Grammy Week, which is set to be held from March 28 to April 3, was unveiled by the Recording Academy on Monday. The proceedings of the week will take a hybrid route where the events will happen live and in virtual manner, reports Variety.

Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement accessed by Variety, "Grammy Week and Music's Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable. The Grammy's magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration."

Canadian singer Joni Mitchell will be honoured with the MusiCares Person of the Year on April 1 with the 64th annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

Mentioned below is the final schedule of the Grammy Week as per Variety:

March 28-30, 2022 Grammy in the Schools Fest

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT - Virtual

March 30, 2022 MusiCares Music on a Mission

Presented by Gibson

Time: 5 p.m. PT - Virtual

March 31, 2022 A Grammy in the Schools Salute To Music Education ft. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues - Las Vegas

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT - Red Carpet

6:30 p.m. PT - VIP Reception

7 p.m. PT - Doors

8 p.m. PT - Show

April 1, 2022 Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis

Powered by Mastercard

Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena - Las Vegas

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT

This is a private event but available to livestream on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center - Marquee Ballroom

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Tickets available for purchase at MusiCares.org.

April 2, 2022

Grammy Fund Breakfast

Location: TBD

Time: 9-11 a.m. PT

This is a private event.

24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco

Location: Aria Hotel - Pinyon Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT - Reception

1-3 p.m. PT - Luncheon & Ceremony

This is a private event.

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

Location: TBD

Time: A 5 p.m. PT - Red Carpet

6 p.m. PT - Event

This is a private event.

April 3, 2022 64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center - Marquee Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT - Doors

12:30 p.m. PT - Awards Presentation

64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT