Gauahar Khan, Parmish Verma's 'Dil Ka Gehna' song released; Tony Kakkar, Prince Narula sing praises

Keeping their fans on their toes since the teaser release, the makers have finally dropped the 'Dil Ka Gehna' music video featuring Gauahar Khan and Parmish Verma. Presented by Desi Music Factory, the banner's collaboration with Gauahar Khan brings a melodious anthem about love beyond boundaries.

Released on the eve of Republic Day, the love song has been crooned by Yasser Desai. With a signature desi flavour that the banner is known for, 'Dil Ka Gehna' has been penned by Rana Sotal. Set in the pre-Independence era and mildly themed on patriotism, the song follows the love story of Parmish and Gauahar. Parmish portrays a freedom fighter, who is in love with Gauahar, who is annoyed with his obsession with Independence.

The duo shared the song on Instagram. Several celebrities including Tony Kakkar, Prince Narula, Gauahar's husband Zaid Darbar lauded the pair.

Expressing her excitement about the release of the song, Gauahar said, "Dil Ka Gehna made me think about my grandparents during the 1940s. Today, we categorize our friends as the best friend, BFF, 2 AM friend, pen friend and so on. Most of the couples of the young generation in the 40s era just had each other. This is what Parmish and I are to each other in the song."

She explained that playing a feisty Punjabi girl from that era was super exciting for her. "It feels great to be a part of the work of such wonderful presenters who created a touching story and concept. We're thrilled to bring this song to you," Gauahar said.

Directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann 'Dil Ka Gehna' acquaints viewers with the love among couples of the young generation of the 1940s. Verma also shared his excitement about the project adding how this song was extra special as Gauahar was in it. "Dil Ka Gehna is a story about my love for the nation and my love for Gauahar. It makes me proud to have this song released on the eve of Republic Day.

Working on Desi Music Factory and Gauahar was such a fun ride back in the time when love seemed to mean more than it does now. I'm excited and looking forward to what the listeners have to say about it," Verma said. 'Dil Ka Gehna' is now available on YouTube.

