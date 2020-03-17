First look of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's song Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval is unmissable

Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 and not just his fans but runner-up Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also couldn't keep herself calm. The duo who were fondly named as 'SidNaaz' by their fans were one of the biggest reasons why this season of Salman Khan's show was a super hit. Just a few days back, they surprised their fans when they announced their new song titled 'Bhula Dunga' sung by Darshan Raval. People on social media wanted the first look of the song to be out soon and here's the good news, the duo is here with their sizzling chemistry which is quite evident in the poster that has been shared by the makers online.

The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma while it has been composed by Darshan himself. Sharing the first look of their song, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!."

Previously, announcing his new song with the two contestants, Darshan wrote on Instagram, "Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye."

Previously a picture of the two from the shooting went viral on the internet where they were seen soaked in rain holding each others' hands.

The MD, Indie Music Label, Naushad Khan who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said: "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaaz are in for a very special song."

A video has also gone viral on the internet in which singer Darshan Rawal is seen singing a couple of lines from the song. It is said that it will be a sad, romantic song about heartbreak. Check out the video here-

After listening to the lyrics of the song and seeing the first look, we can't wait to watch the two of them together once again!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries