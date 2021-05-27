Image Source : YOUTUBE Film Out to Peaches, 8 viral songs that are a must in your summer playlist 2021

Music is the perfect accompaniment to beat the summer heat. The ideal partner as you soak in some sunshine and give yourself a chance to unwind. Whether you’re in the mood for an emotional ballad or you want to groove to a sultry R&B track, these hit tracks have it all. With everyone working from home these days owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to have some 'me time' and indulge in activities that soothe your mind. Here are the 8 trendy songs that will should definitely be there in your summer playlist 2021. Which one is your favorite?

1. Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Bieber fans across the world were elated when the popstar dropped this LITT track. With audiences going gaga for the groovy song, it soared to #1 on international charts in no time. The pop and R&B fusion record was accompanied by an equally compelling music video featuring Bieber cruising Las Vegas in a bright peach suit. Oh damn Bieber!

2. Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak & Silk Sonic

What you doin’? Where you at’? Instantly liked by listeners, and blown up on Instagram reels by Influencers, this soulful song garnered massive critical acclaiming owing to its smooth composition and seamless vocals. The highly appreciated track took its retro vibes to new heights with their brilliant rendition at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

3. Driver’s License by Olivia Rodrigo

At a mere age of 17 years, Olivia Rodrigo has captured millions of hearts with her moving lyrics everyone can universally relate to. Her breakout song Driver’s License struck a nerve with listeners, describing the pain of heartbreak beautifully. Is she the new Taylor Swift? Well BRB, because we are definitely crying to this!

4. Film Out by BTS

Going viral is South Korean boyband BTS’ forte. Thair their track Film Out being another feather in their cap as one of their most popular songs. The music video for the same was a hypnotizing mixture of boys of the band sharing memories they cherish amongst each other. Wait.. are you already swooning over them?

5. Save Your Tears by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

The Weeknd + Ariana + Animated music video; name a better combination and I’ll wait! This iconic remix combined the power of The Weeknd’s R&B style and Ariana Grande’s brilliant vocals to create this catchy remix. The chart-topping track was followed by an animated music video that received a staggering 60+ million views!

6. Break Free by When Chai Met Toast

Indian Indie-music is clearly up and running with the international artists. The soulful band from Kochi moved their listeners to tears with their Tamil track Break Free. Representing the booming space of indie music in the country, the sweet and emotional song and its music video beautifully capture a spectrum of human emotions.

7. Here is Beautiful by Shalmali X Sunidhi Chauhan

Collaborating with Bollywood Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmani created this self-love anthem audiences have devoured. The harmonious musicians appreciated beauty in a simplistic ode to life and nature. The song went viral on twitter and reached to the elite Times Square Billboard for the picturesque track that it is.

8. Baila Conmigo by Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro

Bilingual popstar Selena Gomez ventured into Spanish music for the very first time with this catchy record. The song garnered massive success as surprised listeners couldn’t get enough of the jazzy track. Paying tribute to her Latin American heritage, the singer’s evolution in her musical journey, as well as her personal life, shines bright in the upbeat song. Are you already practicing your salsa moves to it?