Filhall poster: Akshay Kumar shares first look from his first music video with Nupur Sanon

Filhall poster: Akshay Kumar shares first look with Nupur Sanon for his first music video

Actor Akshay Kumar after impressing us with his acting skills will now be making his way to the music video section and has shared the first poster of his first venture ‘Filhall’ in which he will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur. The song which is crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak will see the fresh chemistry between the duo and the fans are already excited about the same. The same has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

Sharing the first poster, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love Here’s the poster of my first ever music video, #Filhall with @nupursanon. Sung by @bpraak.@jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms." Have a look:

Talking about the same, the Housefull 4 actor in an interview with ETimes said, “Having experienced the magic of B Praak’s voice firsthand with Teri Mitti from my film Kesari, there was not much needed to convince me to come onboard for ‘Fillhal.’ And to top it off the lyrics are so beautiful, it’s impossible to not feel anything. When I met with the lyricist, Jaani he told me it’s his best-written song till date and I couldn’t agree more. This brilliant combination of a soulful voice and lyrics to match got me to make my music video debut.”

Nupur even expressed her excitement on working with Akshay and said, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, 'You are doing good. If I think I need to guide you, I will'."

