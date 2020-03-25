Exclusive: Singer Kailash Kher sings 'Main Hi Mera Rakshak Hoon' song on coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher sings an exclusive song dedicated to the current situation of coronavirus lockdown and encourages fans to stay indoors. The unreleased song that the singer presented on India TV's special show advises the listeners to take the lockdown seriously and be their own savior during these dark times. The singer through his song also tells the listeners that just like Lord Shiva had to drink the poison for the benefit of humankind, people should also follow PM Modi's appeal to stay indoors for a better future.

Kailash Kher reveals that he will release the song soon on the internet. The lyrics of the song focuses on how the people of the world are scared and are locked inside their homes, which is actually the right thing to do. So at this time, man is the hero for himself. Listen to the song here-

Revealing what he is up to during the self-quarantine period, Kailash Kher reveals that he is composing a new song daily and is working on honing his skills. The singer also reveals that since this is the only time when everybody is at home with their loved ones, it is important to recognize their true self and understand themselves in a better way. Kher also hails the doctors, policeman and others who are working for the service of common people during this dark time.

The singer also urges people to not panic about the everyday necessities during this lockdown. He says that the government has taken care of everything. He also advises the citizens to live like a bird. He says that just like a bird lives in the moment and doesn't store food for days, people should also live in today.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page