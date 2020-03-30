EXCLUSIVE: Singer Alka Yagnik reveals how yoga, sudoku and music 'riyaz' are keeping her busy during lockdown

EXCLUSIVE: Singer Alka Yagnik reveals how yoga, soduku and music 'riyaz' are keeping her busy during lockdown

The entire country has been locked down for 21 days due to the coronavirus havoc. Everyone is being appealed to stay at home by the government. In the wake of the same, Bollywood's famous singer Alka Yagnik has appealed to the viewers through the medium of India TV to be patient and follow the rules. Sharing details of her daily routine during the quarantine, the singer said that she is these days rigorously indulging in physical activities, yoga, playing sudoku and watching the news with her daughter.

Alka Yagnik also praised PM Modi and the government and said that they are protecting the public and doing a commendable job. She said, "I appeal to the countrymen to follow the rules. Our house is big, has facilities, although some people do not have all these things if a little restraint is done then this situation can be removed." The singer also saluted doctors, nurses, media workers, sweepers for their support in the time of the pandemic.

She also treated her fans with her magical voice as she sang some of her beautiful songs like-- Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Pardesi Pardesi. However, she modified it and linked it to the coronavirus and also sent a message to the public to be safe with her songs.

Alka Yagnik also told a funny thing that she seldom listens to her own song and is fond of songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Da, and Mehndi Hasan. Catch her full video here: