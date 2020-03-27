Exclusive: Jai Ho singer Sukhwinder Singh shares his quarantine routine, sings, 'Aaja Aaja Corona Nichode'

The entire world is fighting against the novel coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan city in December 2019. The pandemic has taken the lives of over 15,000 people and has affected lakhs of people all around the globe. India is doing its bit to protect itself from COVID-19 in many ways, one of which is complete lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25. Bollywood celebrities too are locked inside the house where they are quarantining against the disease. In the wake of the same, singer Sukhwinder Singh who has given a lot of hit songs to the industry like Chaiya Chaiya, Jai Ho, Dhan Te Naan, etc talks about coronavirus and what he is doing at home during the lockdown period.

Sukhwinder, during the interview, says that his days start by praying to the different versions of God-- Ishwar, Allah, and Waheguru. "My daily routine remains the same which includes yoga, music, etc. I am always thinking of music which also has the power of prayers. This is a type of disease where more than medicines, prayers will show their magic. This is not a virus but is a curse on corruption."

Further, he sings the song 'Har Maidaan Fateh' from the film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. He talks about how this song teaches how to deal with the situation. He says that above 80 percent of people are panicking. To them, we need to explain them in simple words but strictness is also necessary to handle them. This coronavirus seems like a zombie who will bite another and spread all over. Sitting at home is the best option for everyone who has resources. He says that everyone should help needy people.

Talking about his diet, he revealed that he loves drinking milk and 'dal.' Singing a popular track from movie Taal, he asked everyone to not go out and stay safe inside. Sukhwinder Singh further said that he can't understand why sitting at home bites people and says that spending time at home is a good thing. The singer called the house is a temple and said that its size or color does not matter. "Do not call your house a slum, it protects you," he said.

