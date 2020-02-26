Dus Bahane 2.0 song making: Watch how Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor worked hard to ace their moves

Image Source : TWITTER Watch how Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor worked hard to ace their moves

Dus Bahane 2.0 song from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has already broken the internet. The song released on February 12th and is ruling the charts everywhere. On Wednesday, directed Ahmed Khan gave another surprise to the fans when he shared the making of the song with the fans. He wrote, “#DusBahane 2.0, one of the most vibrant tracks of the season and couldn’t have been more excited to be a part of this. Had a great time shooting this masterpiece.”

Sung by Vishal and Shekhar featuring KK, Shaan and Tulsi Kumar, the lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 have been penned by Panchhi Jalonvi. As Ahmed Khan in the video reveals, the film has been shot on a large scale and is expected to give the viewers an otherworldly experience. This song is just a trailer for that. Shot with more than 300 dancers in a cold environment, the song manages to catch everyone’s interest. Also, Vishal and Shekhar, who have composed the remixed version and Panchhi, who is credited for the lyrics have also contributed to the original one.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan is back with the third instalment of action franchise Baaghi 3. He had directed Baaghi 2 before and the first part which released back in 2016 was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff is joined by Shraddha Kapoor in this one, who earlier starred in Baaghi. The second installment of the franchise had Disha Patani and it went on to rule the box office.

The makers have also unveiled the 3 minute and 41 seconds long trailer of Baaghi 3 which is surely an adrenaline-pumping actioner. Tiger Shroff fans jumped in joy, watching Ronnie (his character name) kick some butt in the video.

