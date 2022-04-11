Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DILJITDOSANJH Do You Know Diljit Dosanjh performed in NCR and our 'Vibe' totally matched!

For all Punjabis and non-Punjabis, Saturday was a LIT night as none other than G.O.A.T-- Diljit Dosanjh was in town. The popular singer gave the people of Delhi-NCR not just a live performance but also an unforgettable night. And for a die-hard like me, it was definitely a dream come true moment! Even though the management got unruly at the entry gates, towards the end and the beginning, the sight and the voice of the singer made everything worth it. For those unversed, Diljit's concert in Gurgaon was a part of his much-awaited 'Born To Shine World Tour 2022' in India and witnessed a footfall of over 30 thousand crazy fans from all age groups and genders.

Unlike the other concerts I attended, the singer, also known as the 'King of Swag' arrived well on time and gave an electrifying performance that went on for as long as 3 hours. Not just with his voice but Diljit also impressed us with his quirky fashion sense. During the course of his event, the singer changed a number of outfits as a part of his #OOTN to the crowd.

As the crowd roared in excitement, Diljit at the beginning of his concert, said, "This is my first live show since the pandemic struck. I am performing after two years, nothing will stop me today, guys. I won’t stop."

Image Source : INDIATV An insight into Diljit Dosanjh's Born To Shine Tour in Gurugram, India

The party animals all over could be seen drooling during the crazy party. The 'Vibe' was definitely high as everyone danced to the medley of Diljit's hit tracks like-- Lover, Vibe, Proper Patola, Jatt Da Pyaar, Do You Know and Ikk Kudi.

Not just performances, but the singer even raised his voice to 'save soil.' After singing his superhit song 'Vibe,' Diljit went on to tell the audience its importance as he said, "Vibe teri meri mildi hai, is gaane ko tussi bohot pyaar ditta. Vibe milao, te soil bachao. Hanji save soil. Yes, Yes, Yes!!

Apart from this, Diljit won everyone's heart when he gave the limelight to a young boy who was performing Bhangra on stage as he sang. Not just the fans but also several celebrities praised his gesture and down-to-earth nature.

Angad Bedi shared the video of the captured moment on Instagram and wrote, "Tere sadke dosanjhawala!!!! Best thing on the internet today. @diljitdosanjh you are definitely the chosen one!!! Born to shine!!! Thank you @kalikwest bhaji for this #diljitdosanjh #reels #reelsinstagram."

As the night came to an end, Diljit thanked the Haryana administration and bowed down to his fans and left everyone awestruck. Later, many complained about how poor the management was. In spite of the singer asking everyone to settle down, there were people who broke barricades and made us difficult for everyone to enjoy.

But for me, I couldn’t have missed it, since it was Diljit after all! Vibe milni bahut zaroori thi! *wink*