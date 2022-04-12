DJ Khaled awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame star; Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe & other celebs join dedication ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DJ KHALED DJ Khaled with Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe

DJ Khaled was honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The ceremony was conducted on Monday and was attended by several of Khaled's key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs; artists Fat Joe, and Teyana Taylor, Variety reported.

He was also surrounded by his family members - wife Nicole Tuck and their two children, Asahd and Aalam.

During his emotional acceptance speech, Khaled gave himself a shoutout. "There's only one Khaled, that's all I gotta say. We the best. It's not just me, it's we," he said.

“DJ Khaled is one of the most popular and ever-present impresarios of the rap industry and we are thrilled to honour him with his own star on the Walk of Fame!" Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

Khaled is best known for lighting up songs with his eclectic catchphrases that include "major key" and "we the best music''. Khaled is a superstar music producer and has worked with top music artists including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend and Post Malone.

Khaled's song 'Higher' featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend won a Grammy in 2020 for best rap/sung performance. He was nominated for album of the year at this year's Grammy Awards, as a producer on singer H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” His most recent album, 'Khaled Khaled' was released in April 2021. He has till now put out 10 albums, produced through his record label We the Best Music Group.

-with PTI, ANI inputs