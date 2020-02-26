Teaser of Disha Patani's ‘Jab Tu Naache Mere Naal' song from Baaghi 3 will leave you wanting for more

Image shared by Tiger Shroff on Instagram

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday took to his social media to share the teaser of Baaghi 3's song Jab tu naache mere naal. This song becomes all the more special for Tiger's fans as it features his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani dancing on the peppy beats. In the song, Disha could be seen flaunting his perfect dance moves dressed in a two-piece black costume. Disha Patani looks nothing looks anything less than perfect and the teaser has already raised our expectations from the song.

Sharing the teaser video of Jab tu naache mere naal song, Tiger wrote, "Get ready to get your groove on with @dishapatani. #DoYouLoveMe song out tomorrow."

In the past, Disha had associated with the Baaghi franchise for the second installment of the film. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 proved to be a box office success and the audience loved the chemistry between the two on-screen. Baaghi 3 features Tiger with his original Baaghi co-actress Shraddha Kapoor. Choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff.

This will be the first time that Tiger will be seen sharing screen space with his real-life father. Jackie will reportedly play the role of Tiger and Riteish's father in the film. The music of Baaghi 3 has been making a lot of news. It features the recreated versions of iconic Dus Bahane song and Jeetendra's 'Ek Maaru To' as Bhankas.

In Baaghi 3 trailer, Tiger was seen flaunting his chiseled body and daredevils stunts as he gears up to save his brother even at a cost of war with a country. The trailer looks promising and Tiger's fans can't wait to see him perform those high octane stunts in the film.