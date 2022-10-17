Director Nitin FCP's song 'Abki Baarish Mein' stars Paras Arora and Sanchi Rai | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 'Abki Baarish Mein' stars Paras Arora and Sanchi Rai

Editor and film director Nitin FCP released his new music video titled 'Abki Baarish Mein.' Featuring Paras Arora and Sanchi Rai, the music video has already garnered more than 2 million views in a couple of days. The song is sung by Raj Barman and Sakshi Holkar. The music for the video was given by Amjad Nadeem Amir and is released under the banner of Zee Music companies.

Addressing this tremendous love showered by the netizens, Nitin FCP says, "It feels amazing to see that our labour of love is being appreciated. This project has been close to my heart and I'm grateful to the entire cast and crew for putting their best feet forward. Furthermore, the immense support from viewers has motivated me to do more such projects."

Abki Baarish Mein has caused ripples on the internet and listeners have already added it to this playlist.

Nitin FCP has also been the talk of the town for working as an editor on Terence Lewis's latest music video 'Meherbaan' and as a director for the music video 'Gawara Nahi'. Besides these, he has also been a part of music videos like Blockbuster, Valsadi, Runjhun, Muskuraa Lena Tum and more.

Not only this, Nitin FCP has worked as an editor for more than 300 music videos for artists like Guru Randhawa, Salman Khan, Abhi Dutt, and more. He has also worked with AR Rahman for films like Heropanti 2 and Bell Bottom. Nitin FCP has his plate full of delightful projects, and we wish him good luck for the same.

