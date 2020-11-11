Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Shaikh groove to the beats of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's new song 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai'

After dropping the trailer and foot-tapping peppy song titled Basanti, the makers of the upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari have released yet another party song --'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai'. In this track you get a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh's colourful personality and her affable and effortless chemistry with the man she is courting. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film showcases Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's crackling chemistry. It is a lighthearted family entertainer that also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

The song 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai', encapsulates Fatima's journey and character beautifully and shows us a glimpse of what the two of them are like. In the video, the duo can be seen showing off their energetic and cool dance moves.

While sharing the new song on her Instagram, the Dangal girl shared a poster of it and captioned it as, “Ek nahin, kayi iske andaaz hai, dil sambhaal lena, yeh #LadkiDramebaaz hai! Song out now! #SurajPeMangalBhari releasing this Diwali! In cinemas on 15th November.”

The song has been composed by Javed-Mohsin, who earlier composed popular songs like Ding Dang of Munna Michael, that has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube and Pal from Jalebi that crossed more than 600 million views, have captured the character's spirit with their beats.

'LadkiDramebaaz hai' has been crooned by Mohsin Shaikh, Jyotica Tangri, Mellow D and Aishwarya Bhandari. Danish Sabri wrote the lyrics of the song.

