Friday, July 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Music News
  5. Dil Bechara title track featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput out, fans elated to watch actor's last performance

Dil Bechara title track featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput out, fans elated to watch actor's last performance

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's last song 'Dil Bechara' title track is choreographed by Farah Khan and composed by the legend AR Rahman. The song depicts the happiness and liveliness that Manny brought in the life of Kizie (played by Sanjana Sanghi) and left her in awe.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2020 12:47 IST
Dil Bechara title track featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput out, fans elated to watch actor's last p
Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH

Dil Bechara title track featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput out, fans elated to watch actor's last performance

The wait for Sushant Singh Rajput's last song is finally over! The makers of his upcoming film 'Dil Bechara' have now released the last song of the actor which happens to be the title track. Choreographed by Farah Khan, Dil Bechara title song is composed by the legend AR Rahman. The song depicts the happiness and liveliness that Manny (played by Sushant) brought in the life of Kizie and left her in awe. The character of Kizie is being played by debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. Announcing the song, the makers wrote, "Manny knocked his way into Kizie's life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. Listen, love, let the magic do its trick. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out now!"

Watch the song here:

Previously, announcing the song's release, actress Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Here’s a tiny little glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and always left Kizie in complete awe. It’s my greatest privilege to bring to you, the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman. Our #DilBecharaTitleTrack will be out tomorrow, 12 noon!"

She even shared few pictures from the first day of the shoot and wrote alongside, "Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their's, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close.It feels like a long, warm embrace."

View this post on Instagram

Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi | Kizie Basu (@sanjanasanghi96) on

Meanwhile, have a look at how Twitterati reacted on the song here:

The title track happens to be the first collaboration of Sushant and choreographer Farah. Talking about the song, Farah said, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it..and  this song is always going to be very special for me."

India Tv - Farah Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of Dil Bechara title track

Image Source : INDIA TV

Farah Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of Dil Bechara title track

She further added, "Mukesh and I have an unusual bond. He calls me 'didi' since we met 5 yrs ago and I have adopted him as my younger brother. So when he asked me to do a song,  I said yes immediately. I didn’t think for a second, I had to be part of his directorial journey."

India Tv - Farah Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of Dil Bechara title track

Image Source : INDIA TV

Farah Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of Dil Bechara title track

Meanwhile, the director Mukesh Chhabra for whom the film marks the directorial debut speaking about the latest song said, "Dil Bechara track is one of my favourite tracks from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for. He elaborated on the song saying,"Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

View this post on Instagram

Only love ❤️ for you ❤️ waheguru

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on

"Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Watch the trailer of Dil Bechara here:

Kai Po Che actor Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from the Hinduja hospital. The police say he died by suicide; an investigation is underway.                                                                                                                  

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X