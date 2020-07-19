Dil Bechara's Khulke Jeene Ka song out! Sushant's life lessons to Sanjana leave netizens emotional

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI96 Dil Bechara's Khulke Jeene Ka song out

Another heart touching track from Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has dropped on YouTube. The soul-touching song Khulke Jeene Ka shows how Sushant aka Manny teaches Kizie, played by Sanjana Sanghi, to live life to the fullest. The song has been shot in Paris, and if the actor was with us today, he would have shared the memorable moments of shooting in the city of love and all about his fun experiences. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, composed by the legend AR Rahman, it touches the heart with its first beats itself.

Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her acting debut with Dil Bechara, shared the song and wrote, "You’re finally going to be witnessing Manny, turning Kizie’s can’ts into cans; and her dreams, into plans. Aa jao?#KhulkeJeenKa tareeka hum tumhe sikhate hain. This, is Kizie & Manny’s magical bond in the City of Love, to the even more magical track by @arrahman x @arijitsingh x @sashasublime."

Watch the song here-

Director Mukesh Chhabra explains that the song Khulke Jeene Do is an important part of the film, and it was shot in the city of Paris. He said, "We went to different places in Paris to shoot the song and between the shots, the cast and crew enjoyed the street food like tourists, chocolate crepes, spicy liquor and hot chocolate. While we were shooting in Montmarte, the vintage car association people were holding a rally that day, we got so lucky that this beautiful rally is shown in the background of our song. Not only this, but the owner of a vintage car also turned out to be so generous that he allowed us to shoot in his vintage car."

"We have a lot of beautiful memories of shooting in Paris," recalled Mukesh. "We had a lot of fun there. We were fond of food, we tried everything. Sushant, who loves pasta, tried all the best pasta in the city. After the packup we used to go straight on the hunt for the best food."

It is ironic that Sushant is teaching life lessons to Sanjana Sanghi in the song Khulke Jeene Do but he died by suicide on June 14 this year. The song left Sushant's fans emotional, watching him singing and dancing in the beautiful song. One Instagram user wrote, "I miss you everyday sushi. I wish there was a way to get you back. Gonna cherish all your memories my love. All the treasures you have left behind for us. I'm gonna ask my children in future to take inspiration from you legend. May you live on in everybody's hearts."

Another said, "Damn how can someone forget smile of him ? My love is forever for u sush"

Dil Bechara will premiere worldwide on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. As a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput, the film will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film based on John Greene's book The Fault In Our Stars.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' trailer here:

