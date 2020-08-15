DarrKeAageJeetHai: Sukhwinder Singh's releases new song paying tribute to India on Independence Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUKHWINDERSINGHOFFICIAL Sukhwinder Singh's releases new song paying tribute to India on Independence Day

Singer Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice for an anthem song "Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai" released by beverage brand on the occasion of Independence Day. This impressive song from Saregama has been composed by music producer and music composer Ram Sampath and is decorated with the heart touching voice of Sukhwinder Singh.

This song is inspired by the lyrics of songs like "Har Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai", "Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka" and Yahan Sadiyon Se Yeh Reet Hai."It talks about some important events of independent India such as the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the launch of Swadeshi Mangalyaan, AR Rahman's Oscar victory and the real heroes fighting the current COVID19 pandemic.

Speaking about the song, the Bollywood hitmaker said: "What I love the most about this track is the great energy it has. The tagline is very strong and fruitful. 'Darr' (fear) is like two sides of a coin. We always think about how we will succeed if we get scared. But when you get to know that you can overcome your fear to become a winner, we will invest ourselves into it. I must appreciate Ram Sampath, the composer who combined his score with the song 'Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka' from the movie 'Naya Daur'. It is fantastic. I am very excited about this anthem. Mountain Dew has done something memorable for the country. I truly appreciate this."

The show depicts the picture of an India which has been battling difficulties and winning. Thus inspiring all of us to stand up again and defeat the difficult challenges we face in our life. Written by noted lyricist Swanand Kirkire, this song salutes the spirit of a country that has been victorious through difficult times.

The song has been shared by many celebrities including Sargun Mehta, Shehnaaz gill, Sidharth Shukla, Raghav Juyal and others.

