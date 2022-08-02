Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
Darlings song La Ilaaj out! Fans shower praise on Arijit Singh's soulful voice ft. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's new song La Ilaaj features vocals from Arijit Singh and the track will become a sure-shot hit among the listeners in the coming time.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2022 20:34 IST
image movie poster
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings will release on August 5

Darlings song La Ilaaj is out now and has been trending on social media. The track has been sung by Arijit Singh and his soulful vocals lend a new dimension to it. As fan reactions have started to pour in, it is certain that the track is going to be a sure-shot hit. Kesariya from Brahmastra has been trending already and now La Ilaaj for which Arjit and Alia have reunited will certainly become the latest earworm for the music lovers. 

La Ilaaj music video tells a story of love and pain 

The song la Ilaaj tells a story of love and pain. Things seem to be brewing between Alia and Vijay Verma's character and Shefali Shah also comes in at certain moments. While Alia and Vijay steal moments of love and affection, the distance between Alia and her mom, played by Shefali, seems to be growing. Check out the song video below. 

 

La Ilaaj song details  

Vishal Bhardwaj has composed the track which is penned by veteran lyricist-writer Gulzar. The duo are credited for creating hit songs for films such as Maachis, Maqbool, Omkara and Kaminey, among others. Vishal dedicated the song, the title of which means 'incurable', to his close friend and frequent collaborator Tabu. As a filmmaker, he has worked with the actor on Maqbool, Haider and the upcoming Netflix film Khufiya.

Read: BTS J-Hope fake smacks female dancer at Lollapalooza, Jimin's EPIC reaction goes viral      

Fans react to La Ilaaj song 

Fans on social media have already showed immense love for the Darlings trailer. Now, the new track La Ilaaj has been trending among the music lovers. Reacting to the song release, one of the social media users wrote, "La ilaaj is the therapy for soul. Which we all need!! And #ArijitSingh you are a magician (sic)." Another one commented, "Beautiful song! #LaIlaaj from #Darlings (sic)." 

Read: Ishaan Khatter moves out of mom Neliima Azeem's house, rents sea-facing flat in Bandra for THIS reason

 

 

