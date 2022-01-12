Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Daler Mehndi to be first Indian singer to have a metaverse virtual concert on Republic Day

Indian singer Daler Mehndi is all set to perform in a larger than life metaverse avatar at a virtutal concert on Republic Day 2022. A concert like this has only occured 4-5 times at this scale till date with stars like Travis Scott & others.

New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 13:51 IST
Daler Mehndi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IANSLIFE_IN

Daler Mehndi to be first Indian singer to have a metaverse virtual concert on Republic day 

 

India's very own Metaverse, 'PartyNite' is all set to launch India’s 1st party focussed virtual concert with iconic pop star Daler Mehndi this Republic day. Digital India is charting the metaverse route with this virtual concert, to be held on January 26. Being deeply connected with the Indian soil, Daler Mehndi was the go-to choice for PartyNite to showcase its Indian metaverse to the world. 

Larger than life Daler Mehndi avatar will perform his hit Bollywood patriotic songs at par with international virtual concerts that have only happened 4-5 times with stars like Travis Scott & others. Take a look:

Hyderabad based game studio Gamitronics has created this metaverse with playable NFTs powered by blockchain. 

Daler Mehndi, who is famous for his foot-tapping Punjabi songs like 'Tunak Tunak,' 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle', 'Na Na Na Na Na Re' recently sung for Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan's film Atrangi Re. He sang 'Garda,' a powerful track loaded with energy and zing. Composed by the living legend A. R. Rahman, the soulful lyrics of Garda have been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by the Daler Mehndi. 

