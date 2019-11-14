Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
Salman Khan and 'Hud Hud Dabangg' are back. Dekhogey nahin?

Dabangg 3, which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep and Dimple Kapadia, will release on December 20.

New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2019 16:32 IST
Dabangg 3:salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey back bang Hud Hud song
Dabangg 3:salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey back bang Hud Hud song

The first video song of 'Dabangg 3' is out -- and it had to be the ultimate peppy track Hud Hud Dabangg. Salman Khan will be back in his notorious 'policewala' Chulbul Pandey avatar with the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. "HUD HUD pehle sunaya, ab aaj dikha bhi raha hun. Yakeen hai ke swagat karoge aap. #HudHudDabangg," Salman Khan posted on Instagram.

Watch Dabangg 3's Hud Hud video song here

Ever since the announcement of Dabangg 3, Bhai fans have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite actor in Dabangg avatar, and especially in this song.

Salman Khan, at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, had said he hoped that the third one would be the biggest of all. "Usually, sequels do not do well as compared to the first one. But they have worked really hard for the film. The film does not have only action and entertainment but it also has a story. When the audience will see the film, they will get to know there is a lot more than just masala," he added.

Dabangg 3, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep and Dimple Kapadia, will release on December 20. 

