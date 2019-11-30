Munna Badnaam Hua Song Out: No reason to miss Salman, Prabhu Deva’s jugalbandi and Wareena Hussain’s thumkas

Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan's song Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 is out

India's most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey aka Salman Khan is back with Dabangg 3. The actor has been ruling the headlines ever since he dropped the trailer of the film and now, to tease his fans further, the makers have released the most awaited Munna Badnaam Hua song from the film. The audio of the song had already surfaced on audio streaming apps but fans were eagerly waiting for Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva to set fire to the stage with their killer moves. Not disappointing any of them, the song features the two superstars in their most thrilling avatar.

Munna Badnaam Hua features Salman and Prabhu Deva’s jugalbandi that can make anyone hit the dance floor. Adding to their super chemistry is Wareena Hussain’s thumkas that make the song even more appealing to the audience. The actress, who made her debut opposite Aayush Sharma in LoveRatri, had added the perfect touch of glamour and elegance to the song. However, Salman Khan stole away the limelight with his natural ease and badass-ness as Chulbul Pandey.

Watch Dabangg 3’s Munna Badnaam Hua song here-

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in important roles and is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee. The superstar introduced the newcomer at the 2019 IIFA Awards and she garnered much praise for her elegance and charm on social media. Her presence in the trailer of Dabangg 3 also appealed to the viewers.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will hit the screens on 20th December 2019, a week before the superstar’s birthday. Going by the buzz around the film, it appears that Salman will celebrate his birthday as well as the success of Dabangg 3 together. It won’t be wrong to say that the film will hit a century within a few days of the release.

Watch Dabangg 3 trailer

