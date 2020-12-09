Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan will force you to shake a leg with Husnn Hai Suhana song

Image Source : YOUTUBE/TIPSOFFICIAL Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan will force you to shake a leg with Husnn Hai Suhana song

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan dropped another 'naughty track' from their upcoming film Coolie No. 1. The duo had teased the viewers about the song and now that it has hit YouTube, it has instantly become a chartbuster. The song Husnn Hai Suhana shows Varun and Sara stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma and acing their dance moves. In the song, the duo is seen looking at each other dressed in golden and black co-ordinated ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan shared the song on Instagram and said, "Mujhe kuchh Karna hai announce... So get ready for some masti, dance and bounce... I’m excited with my every ounce... Go running to watch our song, come on- time to pounce.... Husnn Hai Suhana out now"

Watch the song here-

Earlier, Varun and Sara dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1' in a live event. After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun with his father. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

'Coolie No. 1' will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara in the place of Karisma Kapoor. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page