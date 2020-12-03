Coolie No 1 song Teri Bhabhi out: Witness Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's first romantic-dance track

Image Source : TWITTER/FAN CLUBS Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan first romantic-dance track

Following the trailer launch of the upcoming Coolie No.1, the makers on Thursday shared the first song from the movie, titled Teri Bhabhi. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The foot-tapping song shows the lead actor Varun as coolie Raju, who is in love with a rich man’s daughter, played by Sara. In the video Raju and his coolie friends take over a railway station, as they celebrate his feelings for Sara.

The peppy number gave audiences a glimpse of the chemistry between the entertaining duo - Varun and Sara. The song number shows Raju and hundreds of his coolie friend dancing as he seized the girl’s photograph to his heart. In the second half of the video, one can see Sara, who appeared in Varun's imagination. The duo then continue to dance. The makers have recreated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the song.

The song is composed by Javed - Mohsin and is sung by Javed - Mohsin Ft. Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, encapsulates the fun and excitement the movie promises to offer upon its release.

The trailer for Coolie No 1 was launched on Sunday. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of his 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The Bollywood romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani & Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey, and Johnny Lever.

Adding onto the Christmas cheer, the film is set to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.