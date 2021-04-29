Image Source : PR FETCHED Comedy show writer Prajwal Gupta to debut as rapper, his 'Mera Wala Anthem' to be out soon!

If you thought Prajwal Gupta can only make you laugh, then you are missing out on something! The writer of shows such as Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss entries, Comedy Nights Bachao and Honey Bunny ka Jholmal, is also into rapping. Yes!. His debut rap ‘Mera Wala Anthem’ song will be out soon. Prajwal revealed that he started writing raps when he was in school.



"I started writing rap songs during my school days. I used to share it with my parents. After I entered the TV industry, I got busy writing TV shows and had no time for anything else. During the lockdown last year and even this time I got some free time and thought of writing a few rap songs on the present scenario, there’s some giving out social messages," says Prajwal.



Well, he has not just written these songs but plans to lend his voice to them too. "I am not a trained singer but I understand tones and pitches well. And I am aware of the style. So, I think I will be able to pull this off. I can’t wait to record my first rap song and release it soon to understand the feedback from listeners," adds the writer.



Prajwal will also collaborate with other singers as he confesses being shy and more interested in listening to rap songs than singing them.



Ask him about his favourite rapper and he replies, "I like every rapper who has an understanding of the words and emotions that they are trying to convey. There are many who have the capability of giving out a strong message in a short and simple way. I am trying to create my own style and approach, something unique. I just hope this time too I am able to impress my audience."