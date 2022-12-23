Christmas 2022: Carols that you can sing to soak in the festive spirit and indulge in merry-making

Christmas 2022: Carols are an integral part of Christmas celebrations. On the festive occasion, it is the time when the houses light up with the best colours and Christmas tree is put up and decorated with gifts and other items. We have curated a list of beautiful Christmas carols so that you can embrace the spirit of Christmas. It is the perfect time to spread cheer and happiness.
Silent Night
Jingle Bells
While Shepherds Watched
We Three Kings
Away In The Manger
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
