Chhath Puja 2021: Nitin Neera and Nitu Chandra's latest song will add to your festivities

Chhath Puja, which is counted amongst one of the significant festivals of the Hindus is dedicated to the god of the Sun. It is is celebrated on the Sashti Tithi of Kartik, Shukla Paksha. The auspicious festival starts almost a week after Diwali and takes place for a period of four days. It is dedicated to the Sun and his Sister Shashti Devi (Chhathi Maiya) and people thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of wishes. This year, to make the festival even more fun, popular devotional song 'Chhath Geet 2021 Bejod' by Nitin Neera and Nitu Chandra was released.

Watch the video here:

This is the 6th Edition of Nitin Neera and Nitu Chandra's Chhath video. The first edition came in 2016 with Kranti Prakash Jha and Kristine Zedek. This musical video is dedicated to the cinematographer Sanjay Khanzode, who passed away due massive heart attack, only two days after he shot this music video.

As India is fearlessly fighting COVID19, this Chhath video gives the right message of not crowding Ghaats, ponds etc. On the lines of 'work from home', Nitin Chandra's video gives the message of staying home and celebrating Chhath while connecting yourself with the family members either by staying at home or by video call. The theme for the sixth edition of Bejod Chhath is 'Chhath from Home'. On the other hand, this Chhath Video also talks about "Beti Bachaao, Beti Padhaao".

The music is given by Riddhiman Chatterjee and composed by Prabhakar Pandey. Singers are Prabhakar Pandey, Shailendra Mishra, Priyanka Gaharawar, Shalini Dubey and Saket Bairoliya.