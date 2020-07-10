Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Butta Bomma' becomes most viewed song of Telugu film industry

Image Source : TWITTER/BUTTABUMMA Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Butta Bumma' becomes most viewed song of Telugu film industry

The Telugu movies have their own charm. Every now and then we hear of a song, film or an actor trending on social media for some reason or the other. Yet again, the same has happened and this time it is the popular song 'Butta Bomma' from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that has caught everyone's attention. The reason behind the same is the fact that the song featuring superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has become one of the most viewed song in Telugu film industry. Composed by Thaman S and crooned by Armaan Malik, 'Butta Bomma' received a lot of love and appreciation from fans for Allu and Pooja's chemistry, amazing choreography, peppy music, and catchy lyrics. The announcement of the good news was shared by the music director of the film, S Thaman who tweeted, "MOST VIEWED SONG IN TFI!! #buttabomma from AVPL." Soon the fans went crazy and shared their excitement on the microblogging website. Not only this, but they even made the hashtag #ButtaBomma one of the top trends on Twitter.

For those unversed, Allu Arjun was choreographed by Jani Master and the song was shot in an erected set at Annapurna Studios. Revealing an interesting story behind Butta Bomma, the music composer in an interview said, "Allu Arjun wanted to replace one of the songs I scored for the film. And in just 3 days, I went up to him with 'Butta Bomma', and the rest is history." Have a look at S Thaman's announcement here:

Hahaha !! The way she is holding the tv board ✨✨✨✨ #ButtaBomma https://t.co/DY8zpU1ZmV — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 10, 2020

Now see how Netizens reacted on the same:

As soon as my little angel hear #ButtaBomma song she began to dance @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/6x1EwRZDe2 — Amit (@Amit23294) July 10, 2020

36 awards in 19 films without any pan India movie 😎😎



After pan India movie #Pushpa,#AlluArjun creates sensations



📢 Get ready for #ButtaBomma

Most liked telugu video song trend very soon...



Stay tuned to @TrendsAlluArjun

For official hashtag👆 pic.twitter.com/XOUnILS59f — Shiva Smart_7 (@BuddepuShiva) July 10, 2020

What an achievement this is..!! U may not understand the language but the soothing , calming n the melodious music of this song sung by none other than @ArmaanMalik22 moves ur 💓 2 the core !! Ty @hegdepooja n @alluarjun sir for this visual spectacle !! #ButtaBomma #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/ATmUeb16Rn — Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) July 10, 2020

#ButtaBomma

Everyone after listening to the song pic.twitter.com/hMhxZSiVU0 — Bakhchodi begins (@hardik_bansal1) July 10, 2020

#ButtaBomma is the best song,I'm waiting for hindi dubbed pic.twitter.com/FKwyFBQJp5 — Shaikh Ataullah (@ShaikhAtaulla14) July 10, 2020

#ButtaBomma this is the mesmerizing song from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo likable by young, youth and elders pic.twitter.com/Phcwz6tukP — K Mohan (@Mohan1963K) July 10, 2020

#ButtaBomma

When u r a north indian and don't understand the song..



Then the lyrics writer be like .. pic.twitter.com/y8HgsVng7u — Disha Gupta (@indianonline34) July 10, 2020

#ButtaBomma this sliding of #AlluArjun a paisa vaool act for the fans pic.twitter.com/hkQeupVYDT — K Mohan (@Mohan1963K) July 10, 2020

#ButtaBomma There is so much in this song ❤️dance, romantic, entertainment etc. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7DGGmaLowz — Pritam Ghosh (@iam_ptmG) July 10, 2020

North Indians after listening Allu Arjun's #ButtaBomma song pic.twitter.com/X3DAM6dJz3 — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) July 10, 2020

Watch Butta Bomma Song Here:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage