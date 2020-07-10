Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Butta Bomma' becomes most viewed song of Telugu film industry

Friday, July 10, 2020
     
'Butta Bomma' song from superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has become one of the most viewed songs in Telugu film industry. Composed by Thaman S and crooned by Armaan Malik, 'Butta Bumma' received a lot of love and appreciation from fans.

New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2020 17:34 IST
The Telugu movies have their own charm. Every now and then we hear of a song, film or an actor trending on social media for some reason or the other. Yet again, the same has happened and this time it is the popular song 'Butta Bomma' from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that has caught everyone's attention. The reason behind the same is the fact that the song featuring superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has become one of the most viewed song in Telugu film industry. Composed by Thaman S and crooned by Armaan Malik, 'Butta Bomma' received a lot of love and appreciation from fans for Allu and Pooja's chemistry, amazing choreography, peppy music, and catchy lyrics. The announcement of the good news was shared by the music director of the film, S Thaman who tweeted, "MOST VIEWED SONG IN TFI!! #buttabomma from AVPL." Soon the fans went crazy and shared their excitement on the microblogging website. Not only this, but they even made the hashtag #ButtaBomma one of the top trends on Twitter.

For those unversed, Allu Arjun was choreographed by Jani Master and the song was shot in an erected set at Annapurna Studios. Revealing an interesting story behind Butta Bomma, the music composer in an interview said, "Allu Arjun wanted to replace one of the songs I scored for the film. And in just 3 days, I went up to him with 'Butta Bomma', and the rest is history." Have a look at S Thaman's announcement here:

Now see how Netizens reacted on the same:

Watch Butta Bomma Song Here:

 

