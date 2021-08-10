BTS' V desires these qualities in his ideal woman, reveals number of children he wants

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NOOHAYLAA BTS' V desires these qualities in his ideal woman

K-pop band BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is not just a popular name among fans for his vocals for his killer looks. Girls fans go crazy when they watch him perform. While V has not dated anyone publicly, he has a set standard for his ideal woman. In 2015, V filled a profile questionnaire for The Star magazine along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. Answering the question about his ideal woman, the singer said that it would be someone who saves money.

Going by the reports in Koreboo, V said, "A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents."

Asked about how many children does he want, he said that he would want three children if not five. The singer asked this as part of his bucket list. He said, "Family vacation (this was a promise I made to my family), to have at least three and if I can, five kids, having Soonshim get married." Soonshim is one of V's pet dogs.

