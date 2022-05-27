BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie fuel dating rumours as they return to social media on same day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie

BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumors have been creating a lot of buzzes. And to add fuel to the fire, the two returned to social media on the same day. V posted a black and white photo of himself on his personal Instagram. Just a few minutes ago, Jennie also shared two photos of Blackpink. It was the first social media update after their alleged dating rumours.

On May 22, one photo of a man and woman -allegedly V and Jennie- sitting in a car and driving Jeju Island was posted on an online community. Some fans were convinced as Jennie and V shared photos of their Jeju trip on social media. While V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie haven't reacted to the rumors yet, media outlet Chosun quoted Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment saying, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." BTS's agency HYBE hasn't commented on the dating rumours as well.

Previously, V had accidentally followed Jennie on Instagram and gave air to their dating rumors. However, BTS ARMY wasn't happy with the rumors and asked everyone to 'leave Taehyung alone.' Rumours are also rife that Jennie has broken up with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

Meanwhile, BTS will be joining US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and also to celebrate AANHPI heritage month. They will discuss Asian inclusion and representation and will address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years.

