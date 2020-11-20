BTS unveils its most personal track 'Life Goes On' from latest album, Twitter goes into a meltdown

Image Source : TWITTER/@SQUISHIEYOOGIE BTS unveils its most personal track 'Life Goes On' from latest album

The most popular K-pop band BTS released its new album titled BE on Friday and left their fans excited. The boy band had been teasing the fans with sneak peeks of the album and today, they released their most personal and emotional track called 'Life Goes On' from the album. The song gives a message of 'hope and healing' and encourages all to live their life in the face of the COVId19 pandemic. At the launch event of the song, RM said, "You can tell from the title what it is going to be about. This is the core of our message that life goes on."

The song has been directed by Jung Kook and fans have been finding it very easy to relate. Twitter has been flooding with fan meltdowns as they declare the song the best thing they have heard. One Twitter user said, "i’m crying because 2020 is a difficult year for most of us. some of us lost someone, lost families, lost friends, lost a job, lost opportunities, lost the joy we once had, even lost our ways. and i think it’s amazing how bts has been constantly reminding us to keep living."

Another said, "The guitar at the beginning of Blue & Grey... I’m crying it is so beautiful, the music, the vocals.... the few words on English I could understand Loudly crying faceWhen I read the full translation I’m not gonna survive"

Check out the reactions here-

#LifeGoesOnWithBTS #LifeGoesOn is so soft and soothing to the mind and soul. pic.twitter.com/TscPXOu3yw — Crystal Saldanha (@crysal_99) November 20, 2020

#BTS_BE life goes on 🥺 this album is beautiful thank you BTS pic.twitter.com/Jzev4VpHmu — lovie ⁷ (@squishieyoogie) November 20, 2020

i'm crying they have a cutout, they're all taking pics with the cut out, yoongi did a surprise video 🥺😭 ot7 or perish fr they love each other so much pic.twitter.com/6tv6fDz6Uf — ᴮᴱhourly bts⁷ (@hourlybangtan) November 20, 2020

The guitar at the beginning of Blue & Grey... I’m crying it is so beautiful, the music, the vocals.... the few words on English I could understand 😭When I read the full translation I’m not gonna survive #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/4qklSsTKWt — ValVictoria (@Valeri_a28) November 20, 2020

i’m crying because 2020 is a difficult year for most of us. some of us lost someone, lost families, lost friends, lost a job, lost opportunities, lost the joy we once had, even lost our ways. and i think it’s amazing how bts has been constantly reminding us to keep living. — ☾ ales. (@alestierre) November 20, 2020

Actual representation of my crying over how comforting, beautiful and thoughtful bangtan is. Life goes on brings so much warm I'm gonna bawl again. Thankyou for existing bangtan :") #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/F1ZdGzfodz — vaannteee on ig (@vaantteee) November 20, 2020