Friday, November 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Music
  5. BTS unveils its most personal track 'Life Goes On' from latest album, Twitter goes into a meltdown

BTS unveils its most personal track 'Life Goes On' from latest album, Twitter goes into a meltdown

The most popular K-pop band BTS released its new album titled BE on Friday and left their fans excited. The boy band had been teasing the fans with sneak peeks of the album and today, they released their most personal and emotional track called 'Life Goes On' from the album.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2020 14:14 IST
BTS unveils its most personal track 'Life Goes On' from latest album
Image Source : TWITTER/@SQUISHIEYOOGIE

BTS unveils its most personal track 'Life Goes On' from latest album

The most popular K-pop band BTS released its new album titled BE on Friday and left their fans excited. The boy band had been teasing the fans with sneak peeks of the album and today, they released their most personal and emotional track called 'Life Goes On' from the album. The song gives a message of 'hope and healing' and encourages all to live their life in the face of the COVId19 pandemic. At the launch event of the song, RM said, "You can tell from the title what it is going to be about. This is the core of our message that life goes on."

The song has been directed by Jung Kook and fans have been finding it very easy to relate. Twitter has been flooding with fan meltdowns as they declare the song the best thing they have heard. One Twitter user said, "i’m crying because 2020 is a difficult year for most of us. some of us lost someone, lost families, lost friends, lost a job, lost opportunities, lost the joy we once had, even lost our ways. and i think it’s amazing how bts has been constantly reminding us to keep living."

Another said, "The guitar at the beginning of Blue & Grey... I’m crying it is so beautiful, the music, the vocals.... the few words on English I could understand Loudly crying faceWhen I read the full translation I’m not gonna survive"

Check out the reactions here-

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News