BTS Suga and IU reunite for ‘People Pt.2’; fans swoon over Min Yoongi's vocals and charming looks

BTS Suga followed in the steps of BTS Jimin and came out with part two of his most popular song ‘People’. The rapper collaborated with another superstar Kpop idol IU aka Lee Ji-eun and treated fans with the song 'People Pt.2' on Friday. The song is a pre-release track off Suga’s upcoming first official album 'D-DAY'.

People Pt.2 music video was released on Hybe labels official YouTube account and featured IU. The song shows Suga in his most spectacular way. Reacting to the song, a fan tweeted, "the way yoongi brought his childlike innocence in the intro while also being brutally honest to us" Another said, "new obsession just dropped."

Watch BTS Suga and IU's People Pr.2 Music Video here-

Earlier, Suga had dropped the teaser of the song at midnight and confirmed the collaboration with IU. He shared the lyrics of his song People and teased fans with a sequel. The duo reunited after three years. Their last collaboration was for the song 'Eight'. The song has become a chartbuster soon after its release

Meanwhile, 'D-DAY' is the final installment in BTS Suga’s 'Agust D' trilogy, It will be released two weeks later, on April 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am).

Meanwhile, BTS Suga is all set to make history. He is the first BTS member to go on a solo world tour which he announced during his LIVE on Valentine's Day. Suga's tour will start from the USA.

