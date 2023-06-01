BTS’ Suga and Halsey to collaborate after three years Diablo IV

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Suga and Halsey are set to collaborate for the third time.

Buckle up Army!! BTS’ Suga and Halsey are all set to collaborate for the third time. Suga will be featured in a new version of Halsey’s Lilith for the Blizzard Entertainment Game, Diablo IV. The Game Awards took to Twitter to confirm that the duo is working on a new song.

The game is ready to be launched on June 5 and the upcoming much-anticipated song has the BTS fandom hyped. Halsey and Suga earlier collaborated on Boy with Luv and then came again together with Interlude. The American Pop singer has hailed themselves as ‘the twins’ she feels their music and message are similar and she relates to his solo work a lot. She has been featured on SUGA’s recent documentary where they shared laughs and a fun time as well as on his tour where she made a surprise appearance, and they sang SUGA’s Interlude.

The Haegeum rapper has been as busy as a bee. After releasing his pre-released singled People Pt2 featuring K-pop soloist IU, the BTS star dropped his highly awaited album D-Day on April 21 under the pseudonym AgustD. Following the release of his album, Suga kicked off his first solo world tour! Beginning his solo tour in Belmont Park, New York on April 26, the rapper hit cities across North America. After taking a small break to enjoy a movie night with ARMYs in Seoul, Suga is set to continue to tour across Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

For the unversed, on their official Twitter account, BTS stated that they would be releasing a digital single titled 'Take Two' on June 9. Take-Two is a track that contains the sincere sentiments and stories that BTS needs to pass on to fans in recognition of their tenth commemoration (debut date, June 13). BTS discusses the days they were from the debut and the days they would enjoy with ARMY in the later days. If their debut in 2013 was their first act, this song shows that BTS will always be able to move forward because of ARMY. Everything from their first act to their second act will be talked about in the song. SUGA contributed to the production, and RM and J-Hope wrote the song, expressing their genuine emotions in the composition.

Latest Entertainment News