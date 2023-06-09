BTS song Take Two releases; members Jimin, V, Jhope, Jin and others share heartfelt posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS released their latest single track Take Two for ARMY.

Making the BTS ARMY’s dream come true, the boy band has released a new song with all seven members to mark the K-Pop group’s 10th anniversary. The song titled ‘Take Two’ features all seven members, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The song was even shared by the members on their Instagram stories.

The song is opened by BTS’ vocal line. Jeon Jungkook kickstarts the song with the lyrics in English and Korean before Park Jimin takes over. Kim Taehyung soon follows Kim Seo-jin and takes over. The singers soothe our aching hearts with their honey-sweet voices. Jung Hoseok, Kim Namjoon, and Min Suga follow the vocal line with their rap.

While the lyrics of the song will move you once you understand the lyrics. “Oh we young forever, the desert too becomes the sea now and we swim forever, the lonely whale is now singing together. Cause we’re together, I’m not afraid to wish for eternity too. Cause you’re my belief and the one and only reason.

Ever since its release, the song has left fans in tears. Many took to Twitter to take trends ‘Take Two’ and ‘BTS is back’ while sharing their thought about the song.

It is a perfect gift for the fans who have been desperate to see the BTS boys together after the band decided to take a hiatus from working together. The song was recorded before Jin and J-Hope left for their military training, conveying the band’s appreciation toward ARMY.

The song’s title also commemorates the group entering its second chapter after its decade-long journey as a Korean boy band. BTS member SUGA has worked on the overall production of the song, while RM and J-Hope have penned down the lyrics of the song.

The new song Take Two comes a day after Jimin surprised fans with a special live of his song Dear. ARMY.

