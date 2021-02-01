BTS song Dynamite's costumes sold for THIS whopping amount at auction to help music professionals

Image Source : TWITTER/@ONTHEREDCARPET BTS puts song Dynamite's costumes for auction

K-pop band BTS is reaching new heights of success with every song release. Just when fans think that they have seen the best of the boy band, BTS comes up with a surprise and leave their BTS army excited. Their record-breaking song Dynamite has been on every fan's mind since its release. Remember the pastel-colored outfits that the Bangton boys wore in the song? Well, those were put out for Recording Academy's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction and has been sold for a whopping amount.

According to Julien's Auctions, the costumes have been sold for $162,500. It tweeted, "SOLD for $162,500! The costumes were worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s Charity Relief Auction."

The BTS boys put the costume out for auction for goodwill. It was being sold to help the music professionals in need. Other than BTS' Dynamite costume, other artists also put many things for auctions. Miley Cyrus put her sundress she wore as Hannah Montana and a wardrobe test shot, Britney Spears’ childhood ballerina leotard, two custom fedoras worn by Michael Jackson and a beaded dress Madonna wrote in her Golden Globe-winning role in Evita were also for auction. Singers like Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Kenny Chesney, Foo Fighters, Rascal Flatts, Joe Walsh, Bob Weir, Nikki Sixx, Black Pumas, Meredith Brooks and Lillix put their guitars for auction.

Coming back to Dynamite, it has been one of the most successful songs of BTS. The song is full of zest, positive vibes and dealing with life one step at a time as one feels "heavy" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The music video reached new heights on YouTube, garnering 101. 1 million views within 24 hours post its release and garnering over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

Also, Dynamite was BTS' first English song that managed to maintain the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven straight weeks.